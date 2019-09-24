Falcons get off to Fast Start, then cruise past Edmonds-Woodway 24 Sep 2019 09:27

Written by Derek Johnson

"YOU CAN DO IT!" Woodinville's Carter Smith (7) rumbles 48 yards for a touchdown against Edmonds-Woodway. His lead blocker was Bailey Price (75). (Photo by Dale Garvey)

EDMONDS — If Woodinville learned any lessons last Friday at Edmonds-Woodway, it was the Falcons can excel in all phases of the game simultaneously.

The first half was a barrage of big plays. Joey Johnson with a nifty touchdown run… Noah Stifle connecting with Cage Schenck and Daniel Bacon on touchdown passes… and Schenck striking again with a 56-yard interception for a TD.

But then there was Carter Smith. The burly senior took a pass from Stifle and rumbled like a bowling ball down the sideline for the score. Much like Bobby Boucher from the film The Waterboy, Smith was not going to be denied.

“We were giving him a hard time,” Woodinville coach Wayne Maxwell said. “He looked like he was running like Waterboy. We were on the headsets making Waterboy [screeching] noises. We were all getting a chuckle out of that.”

The Falcons headed into halftime with a 35-0 lead. Backups played much of the second half en route to the 35-7 final score. Woodinville concluded non-conference play by improving its record to 3-0.

“Really pleased with how we came out fast,” Maxwell said. “We wanted to make a point with our guys about coming out and establishing ourselves tonight. We didn’t have the start we wanted last week [against Monroe], and that was the push to make sure we were dialed in and getting that fast start. The kids did a nice job.”

The Falcons acquitted themselves in the trenches as well. Left tackle Levi Rogers was destroying opposing blockers. The 276-pound senior even drew the attention of Edmonds officials working the sideline chains asking a reporter who No. 57 is?



On Woodinville’s defensive line, end rusher Nate Dixon had five tackles for loss and a quarterback sack, despite being pulled in the third quarter.

“We came out strong,” Dixon said. “Everybody on the team was working together … We focused on being physical and playing hard the whole game.”

Quarterback Noah Stifle connected on 10-of-16 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs Joey Johnson and Ethan Kam combined for 138 yards rushing and a touchdown.

“Ethan Kam is a good ballplayer,” Maxwell said. “We’ve got some good depth on the team. He’s a kid on both sides on the ball and he’s big on special teams for us too.”

Maxwell went on to praise the play of wide receiver Daniel Bacon and backup right tackle Grayson DuBois.

“Grayson has been playing some really good football,” Maxwell said. “Quiet, hard-working, grinding kid. He’s physical, uses good technique, and he’s having a great season.”

Levi Rogers was smiling as Woodinville players were walking off the field.

“It was such a fun game,” Rogers said. “We really got after them. We definitely have the stuff to learn. But I think we played pretty well.”

Woodinville now prepares for its showdown with Mount Si. The Wildcats pay a visit to Pop Keeney Stadium this Saturday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Nate Dixon has fond memories of Woodinville’s 16-13 win over Mount Si in last year’s Kingco Championship game.

"I had a strip-sack toward the end of the game," Nixon said. "I saw it on the news when I got home. So that was definitely my favorite memory from that game."