Falcons weather the Storm in win over Skyview 22 Nov 2019 01:16

Written by Derek Johnson

Woodinville’s Blake Glessner (#21) leaps high

in excitement as the Falcons take the field.

BOTHELL—The Skyview Strom wasn’t the only opponent the Woodinville Falcons were battling at Pop Keeny Stadium Saturday night as a number of players on the Woodinville roster were having a bout with the flu.

Quarterbacks Cage Schenck was seen bent over a trashcan and heaving. When asked if he was going to be okay, the kid known as The Green Hornet lifted his head with a look of near defiance and said, “I’ll be all right.”

But once the State playoff game got underway, the maladies made no difference. By the end of the third quarter, the Falcons and Storm were tied at 17-17. But Woodinville then scored 21 unanswered points to pull away 38-17.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Coach Wayne Maxwell said. “Our guys responded. I told the guys that I love how they responded in the second half in a tight game against a very good physical team. We’ve had a bug going around. Guys were sick. Guys were gassed. No excuses! Guys were physical and we outperformed [Skyview] physically in the second half. A gutty and gritty performance.”

Woodinville opened the game with scoring drives on its first two possessions. Carter Smith and Joey Johnson both plowed across the goal line to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead.

Skyview’s Jalynnee McGee then went to work. The talented running back gashed the Falcons defense for a pair of touchdowns. Both teams then traded field goals.

In the final minute of the third quarter, the score was tied 17-all. Woodinville went for it on fourth down and four yards to go from Skyview 35-yard line. Stifle hit Carter Smith up the right sideline for a 19-yard gain. Moments later, Stifle rolled out to his left before sprinting 11 yards for the touchdown and the Falcons led 24-17.

Skyview took possession. But as Storm quarterback Yaro Duvalko dropped back to pass, he was engulfed by Woodinville lineman Eric Kim for the sack.

“I recognized that it was a pass play,” Kim said. “I just had to keep driving and getting to the quarterback.”

Woodinville got the ball back, and minutes later Joey Johnson broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run to push the score to 31-17.

On the ensuing possession, Duvalko rolled out to his right looking to throw. He pumped faked, then let it go. Schenck intercepted the pass and ran it back 40 yards for the touchdown. That made it a 38-17 game.

“First and foremost, it was a good call by the coaches,” Schenck said. “We made a slight adjustment. I was able to sit on the route and wait for it. Eventually, they tried to squeeze it in there, and I was able to jump it and take it to the cribbo [end zone].”

“Slamming the door closed right there,” Coach Maxwell said. “The Green Hornet—signed, sealed and delivered.”

Joey Johnson finished the game with 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Drew Lozano added 42 yards on 9 carries. Defensively, Jack Beresford, Matthew Armstrong, and Eric Kim had QB sacks. Schenck, Daniel Bacon, and Josh Spencer had interceptions.

The Woodinville locker room was a festive sight to see. The entire team was singing along to the song “Robbery” by Juice WRLD. Matt Harvey, the center known to teammates as Rambo and The Italian Pony, was exuberant.

“We needed to keep the foot on the pedal and just go!” Harvey said. “I was hyped. It was a bunch of guys coming together and getting the job done.”

“Skyview was physical and pretty big,” right tackle Nathan Metz said. “Pure excitement. That was a great game. Happy to win, you know?”

Up next for Woodinville is Kennedy Catholic (11-0). The top-ranked Lancers are led by heralded linebacker Sav’ell Smalls and quarterback Sam Huard.

“I’m excited to face [Huard],” Schenck said. “Not many people get a chance to go against someone that talented in their life. That’s probably a future Husky-Hall-of-Famer and maybe future NFL player. I’ll be able to tell my kids and grandkids about this someday. To be the best, you’ve got to compete against the best, and I’m looking forward to it.”