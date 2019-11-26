Standout softball player signs Letter of Intent 26 Nov 2019 06:30

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Charlotte Grover signed her Letter of Intent to

play for the RMU Colonials in Pennsylvania.

Woodinville’s Charlotte Grover is taking her game to the next level.

The talented athlete who plays shortstop for the Falcons Fastpitch team will take to the diamond in 2020 as a member of the Robert Morris University (RMU) Colonials in Moon Township, Penn.

“I was so excited to sign my Letter of Intent,” Charlotte said. “I love that school—love the coach—I’m excited to play with those girls and play D1 Softball.

“I had other offers but decided on RMU because it has a really good nursing program and a good softball program. I also love the East Coast, so it’s a really good fit.”

RMU Head Softball Coach Jexx Varner is eager to add another Falcon to the Colonials roster.

“I have followed Woodinville Softball for a few years now and we are excited to add another strong player from that program and the Pacific Northwest,” Varner said. “We believe Charlotte will be able to come into the program and help us out in the infield but also provide depth in the outfield if needed. She has really developed her skill set and confidence over the last year or so and I know she will continue to grow and help this program on and off the field.”

Varner said he had become familiar with the Woodinville program through the recruiting processes of the Rhinehart sisters (Rachael, is currently a freshman on the team) and Charlotte’s sister, Paige.

“I specifically recruited Paige to Lafayette College while I was the head coach there and just missed out on Taylor and Lauren Rhinehart,” he said.

Robert Morris Softball is one of the more successful programs in the Northeast Conference, having captured six tournament championships, eight regular-season titles, and making the conference tournament 25 times in the past 32 years.

Charlotte has played shortstop, third base and dabbled a bit in the outfield for Woodinville High. Shortstop, however, is her favorite position.

“It’s fast-paced and lots of fun.”

She said she’s enjoyed being a part of the Falcon’s entourage and loved having Dani Weir as a head coach.

“I love playing for her,” Charlotte said. “Woodinville has such a good program. The first year I was on the team we went to State. I had a lot of girls to look up to including my sister Paige who went on to play for Lafayette College.”

Charlotte will lace them up on more time for the Falcons this coming spring.

Coach Weir offered high accolades for the outgoing senior.

“Charlotte is an incredible athlete. She is the athlete on the field that speaks loudly through her play. Her instincts are sharp and her effort to make every play is never short of her best,” Weir said. “Charlotte is the one you want the ball hit to in any situation. She is a clear standout on the diamond. Watching her play shortstop is a beautiful thing!

“Charlotte is absolutely adored by both her teammates and coaches. We are excited for her to compete as a senior this season and at the next level.”

It’s sure to be an emotional final season for Charlotte. But when it’s all said and done, she’ll have fond memories of being a Falcon.

“I’ve had a great experience at Woodinville High School—and I’m going to miss it—miss everyone. But I’m excited about what's to come."

Charlotte fields a hot shot to shortstop.