Woodinville Girls Basketball rolls past Redmond 19 Dec 2019 10:23

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Veronica Sheffey kisses one off the glass early in the first quarter. Bob Kirkpatrick/Woodinville Weekly

The Lady Falcons pushed their unblemished record to 5-0 with a dominating 64-26 home win over the Mustangs last night.

Mia Hughes rebounded from a sluggish performance against North Creek last Friday with a game-high 28 points. Veronica Sheffey added 17.

It was clear this would be a one-sided contest from the outset with Woodinville jumping out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead.

Things got progressively worse for the visitors as they were held without a bucket for the next five minutes.

The Falcons limited Redmond to six points in the second quarter and walked off the court with a 42-14 lead at the break.

Woodinville outscored the Mustangs 22-12 in the second half to run away with it. The final margin could’ve been much wider had coach Scott Bullock not sat his starters for the majority of the fourth quarter.

The Falcons hit 19-of-45 shots from the floor, sank 17-of-18 free throws, hauled down 33 boards, and finished with 14 steals and 14 assists.

Woodinville is back in action Friday night at home for a battle between the unbeaten as they match up with the 4-0 Inglemoor Vikings at 6:30.

Brooke Beresford with a big board. Bob Kirkpatrick/Woodinville Weekly

Mia Hughes plays tough D. Bob Kirkpatrick/Woodinville Weekly