Woodinville Girls take Surf N Slam Tournament 31 Dec 2019 07:22

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Woodinville Girls Surf N Slam champs. Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO — The Lady Falcons turned back Prestonwood Christian out of Texas 51-43 Monday night Dec. 30 to claim the top spot in the Surf N Slam Tournament held at Eastwood High School in San Diego, Calif.

Mia Hughes came up big for Woodinville in the championship game, knocking down 28 points. Tatum Thompson added 9, Veronica Sheffey had 8 and Brooke Beresford finished with 6.

The Lady Falcons held a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter but only managed 8 points in the second to trail 29-22 at the break.

Woodinville came out of the locker room with a purpose and reeled off a 15-3 run to go up top 37-32 heading into the final eight minutes of the contest.

The Lady Falcons outscored Prestonwood Christian 14-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out the come from behind win.

Woodinville got past Eastwood High out of Ohio 64-58 in Game 1, and blew out Kelso 56-35 in Game 2, to advance to the championship game.

Hughes finished the tournament with 73 points. Sheffey had 38, Tatum tallied 24 and Beresford ended with 18.

The team owned the boards in their 3-game series hauling down a whopping 104 rebounds.

Woodinville entered the tournament on a seven-game win streak having turned back Lynden Christian 61-52 on Dec. 21.

The 10-0 Lady Falcons are back at it Friday, Jan. 3 when the team travels to Bothell to take on the 5-3 Cougars. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.