Lady Falcons blow out Cougars; Still unbeaten 08 Jan 2020 08:15

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick



Mia Hughes (24) and Jaela Eggers (10) team up to deny a Bothell bucket. The Lady Falcons crushed the Cougars to remain undefeated. Bob Kirkpatrick/Woodinville Weekly

BOTHELL—The Lady Falcons maintained their grip on the top spot in the KingCo Crown Conference and the 4A State ranking with a 73-48 dismantling of Bothell on the Cougars home court last Friday.

Tatum Thompson scored the first five points of the game, Brooke Beresford and Mia Hughes added eight points each and Woodinville jumped out front 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. The margin would’ve been wider had it not been for the miracle 3-point bucket by Bothell from long range that banked off the glass and into the net at the buzzer.

The Lady Falcons kicked it up a notch and took a commanding 39-15 lead at the half, led by Thompson’s 9 point effort and 8 each from Beresford and Hughes.

Hughes dropped 13 points on the Cougars in the third quarter and Woodinville put Bothell in the rearview mirror, 60-28.

With Coach Bullock out of town, Assistant head coach Sam Moscatel was able to substitute liberally in the final eight minutes of the contest and give his starters some much-needed rest.

“I thought the girls played really unselfish tonight and played great team defensive switching up top,” Moscatel said. “It makes things a lot easier when you can put those two things together.”

Hughes finished with a game-high 23 points.

She said staying focused is the key to the teams’ 11-game win streak.

“Going into each game we have to be in the frame of mind that it’s not going to be our game just because we have the best record in our league and one of the best in the State,” Hughes said. “We need to keep pressing and not let down.”

Johnson had one of her best games of the season with 16 points on the night. She was quick to praise her teammates for the success they are having this year.

“I think we play really good team basketball,” she said. “We are always looking for the open person —we pass up a good shot for a great shot.”

The win improves Woodinville to 11-0 on the season. The Falcons hit the road to Snoqualmie Frida, Dec. 10, to take on the Mt. Si Wildcats.