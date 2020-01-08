Woodinville Boys Basketball holds off Bothell 08 Jan 2020 08:37

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Blake Glessner splits two Cougar defenders for a sweet left-handed layup. Woodinville beat Bothell in a high scoring contest and plays at Mt. Si Friday. Bob Kirkpatrick/Woodinville Weekly

BOTHELL—Cage Schenck knocked down 23 points, Blake Glessner hit for 21, Carson Noe added 15 and the Falcons picked up an exciting 77-71 road win over the Cougars last Friday evening.

“That’s the kind of game they want to play so you got to put your seatbelt on and play it,” Coach Kurt Melton said. “And when you can beat these guys on their court the way they were shooting like they were—ya gotta feel good about the win.”

The game was nip-and-tuck the entire way. Will Ruff kick-started things for Woodinville, draining eight of the Falcon’s 16 first-quarter points. Bothell struck first in the second quarter to make it 16-all. The teams traded bucked the rest of the way and the Cougars took a slim 31-30 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Schneck, Glessner and Noe got it going on in the third quarter combining for 23 of the teams’ 25 points. Layton Duff had the other bucket, and Woodinville edged out front 55-53 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

The game got physical down the stretch sending the Falcons to the free throw line six times. Glessner led the parade to the charity stripe and calmly sank 7-of-9 attempts. Thirteen of Glessner’s 21 points came at the free throw line.

“I put in some extra practice shooting a ton of free throws,” Glessner said. “The game against Inglemoor came down to free throws and had we made them when we needed to, we would’ve one and I didn’t want that to happen again.”

Coach Melton referred to Schenek’s offensive output as a quiet 23.

“I was just trying to get it done,” Schenck said. “Blake did a good job knocking down free throws, and everyone was making plays, so it was a fun game to be a part of.”

The win improves Woodinville to 2-3 in the KingCo Crown Conference and 5-5 overall. The Falcons hosted Tahoma in a non-league contest Monday and takes to the road to match up with Mt. Si in Snoqualmie Friday.