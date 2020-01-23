Lady Falcons continue to soar in lopsided victory over Mustangs 23 Jan 2020 10:23

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Veronica Sheffey drives past two Redmond defenders for a second-half bucket. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly

REDMOND—Four Falcons hit for double figures and Woodinville clobbered Redmond 73-29 Friday night to record its 14th straight win. Mia Hughes led all scorers with 23 points.

“This win was a total team effort. Mia was fantastic in the first half with 18 points at the break. Brooke (Beresford) and Tatum (Thompson) had 11 points each and Veronica (Sheffey) finished 10 points,” Coach Scott Bullock said. “Natalie (Bright) came off the bench and hit a couple of 3s, and Autumn (Sellie) was pesky on defense. Everyone contributed. It was a great effort by all and a great win.”

Woodinville scored early and often and held a 19-9 lead at the end of the first eight minutes of action. The gap should’ve been wider, but the Falcons were unable to get four free throws to drop through the cylinder.

Both teams doubled their first-quarter output but Redmond still trailed by 23 points at the half, 41-18.

Thompson drained the first bucket of the second half, which kicked off a 23-8 third-quarter run and the Falcons took a 64-26 score into the fourth. Coach Bullock then pulled his starters and let their subs get some solid game time minutes.

The 14-straight wins is the best start for the Falcons since Bullock took the helm of the program.

“I don’t think we have ever been 14-0,” Bullock said. “We’ve been 13-1, but its (the record) something we really don’t talk about. Before every game, I ask the girls what our record is—and the correct answer is 0-0.

“We’re just trying to focus on every game, but 14-0 is definitely something to be proud of. But, again, if you focus on that then you are going to have issues so every day it’s 0-0. At the half its 0-0. We just try and live in the moment—make each game a great game and the girls do a great job of that.”

Woodinville has six regular-season league games left on the schedule, which includes a makeup game with Eastlake that was canceled because of the recent winter conditions. The game will be played in Woodinville on Monday, Jan. 27.

“We really want to finish strong and be ready for the playoffs,” Bullock said.

The Falcons tipped it up against Skyline in Woodinville Wednesday. The paper went to press on Tuesday, so the results were unavailable. The team hosts Bothell Friday night at 6:30.

Mia Hughes (24) and Natalie Bright (5) box in Mustang player. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly