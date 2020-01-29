Gymnastics team remains undefeated with home victory over Newport High 29 Jan 2020 11:22

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Senior Teana Heyes turned in an outstanding performance placing first in All-Around and Beam and second in Floor. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly

Woodinville got past Newport 178-168 at home last Thursday to move to 6-0 in the KingCo Crown. The Falcons took the top two spots in Beam and All Around, captured the 2-5 spots in Bars, placed 3-6 in Vault and claimed second place and 4-9 in Floor.

“We had a great meet and our highest overall score of the season,” Coach Kathie Koch said. “The team has been working hard to add difficulty into their routines and clean up their form and landings and that really showed in this meet.

“I am particularly proud of their efforts on beam. The girls were able to take 4 of the 5 top spots on that event.”

It was Senior Night for Woodinville and the Falcons lone senior, Teana Heys, turned in an outstanding performance.

“She won the All-Around and Beam and placed second on Floor,” Koch said. “The girls are really looking forward to next week’s final meet of the regular season.”

The conference title and bragging rights are on the line Thursday as 7-0 North Creek and 6-0 Woodinville are competing for all the marbles.

“This will be the all Northshore schools meet, and many of the girls have club friends on other teams that they are excited to see,” Koch said. “There is a lot on the line. It should be an exciting meet.”