Bothell Girls no match for Woodinville 29 Jan 2020 11:34

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Mia Hughes was one of three Falcons to score in double figures. She ended with 22 points. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly

Three Falcons hit for double figures and Woodinville lambasted Bothell 77-31 at home Friday night.

The ever-dependable Mia Hughes pumped in a game-high 22 points. Tatum Thompson added 16. Veronica Sheffey finished with 14.

The game was actually close in the opening minutes with Woodinville up 7-5. But the wheels came off the Jaguar bus with the Falcon’s putting together a 28-3 run to round out the first-quarter scoring.

“The girls played really well tonight, Coach Scott Bullock said. “It’s not necessarily a fun thing to be in such a lopsided game. You don’t want to run up the score but you still try and work on things as a team.

“But I’ve also never seen—had a team score 35 points in the first quarter of a game. I think that’s a school record.”

You would think things couldn’t get any worst for the visitors, but they did as Bothell only managed to post seven-second quarter points and trailed 48-15 at intermission.

The Jaguars continued their downward spiral posting just six points in the third quarter.

Bothell did hit for double figures in the fourth quarter, but they did it against the Falcons second team as their starters sat out the last five minutes of the game.

“I think the key to the big win was coming out and not playing down to their level,” Hughes said. “We kinda did that last game (against Bothell), so coming out strong was fun. We started out playing with the boy’s ball the first three minutes and now everyone is saying we need to start with the boy’s ball the last three games.”

Brooke Beresford, Jaela Eggers and Natalie Bright knocked down 6 points each. Adie Segadelli had 3 points and Hannah Bowles and Emma Torrie finished with 2 each.

“I was really happy with our overall effort—a lot of girls chipped in different ways,” Bullock said. “Natalie had a couple of three’s, Jaela played well and Veronica does her thing-all the time.”

Bullock singled out the play from Thompson.

“Tatum is really blossoming,” Bullock said. “She had a spectacular game.”

Thompson is coming on as a scorer and is typically the leading rebounder on the floor most nights despite giving up height and weight to her opponents.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work outside the gym,” Thompson said. “I’ve been going to 24 Hour Fitness and working hard on my game.”

The win put the Falcons at 17-0 with three games to go in the regular season.

“We have three tough games left and then we start the playoff,” Bullock said. “I like the way our team is coming together.”

Woodinville got past Eastlake, 60-50 at home Monday.

The Falcons took on Inglemoor Tuesday evening, a team they got past 66-62 in overtime in late December. The paper went to press at noon and was unable to report on the game. Woodinville hosts Newport Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.