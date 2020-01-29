Falcons escape with dramatic 58-51 win over Jaguars 29 Jan 2020 11:44

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Senior Cage Schenck scores two of his team-high 25 points. Bob Kirkpatrick|The Weekly

There’s never a dull moment when Woodinville matches up with arch-rival Bothell, and the game with the Jaguars on the Falcons’ home court Friday held true to form, as the contest wasn’t decided until the finals seconds.

Blake Glessner scored the first bucket of the game to give Woodinville the early lead. Bothell answered back with a couple of trey’s to go up top 6-2.

A free throw from Glessner, a basket by Cage Schenck and a long-range jumper from Carson Noe made it 8-6 Falcons. Bothell closed out the quarter on a 4-2 spurt to even things at 10-all.

Layton Duff hit the first bucket of the second quarter and the teams traded scores throughout and Woodinville held a slim 20-18 lead at the break.

The Falcons Cage Schenck opened third-quarter scoring with a shot from beyond the arc to give the home team a 23-18 advantage. The Jaguars answered back with a trey from Dillard Johnson and the pace picked up over the next seven minutes and the teams were deadlocked 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter.

Needing someone to kick it into high gear, Schenck was up to the task draining a 3-pointer, hitting a short ‘J’ and converting a steal into an easy layup to give Woodinville a 47-40 lead. But Bothell maintained its poise and battled back to get within a point, 52-51 with under a minute to play.

A bucket and a free throw from Schenck put the Falcons up by four with 29 ticks left on the clock.

A Glessner free throw with 20 seconds to go made it 56-51 Woodinville. Bothell then missed a shot from long distance and was forced to foul sending Schenck to the charity stripe for two shots with 17 seconds left in the game. He sank both shots to seal the ‘W.’

“Late in the game we were up by six or eight points and then had a couple of turnovers and it came down to a one-possession game,” Coach Kurt Melton said. “I looked over at Cage and could tell he was about to take over and that’s a pretty nice tool to have—comforting to know that he’s out there.”

Schenck finished with a team-high 25 points; 13 of which came in the fourth quarter.

“It always a tough game with Bothell—so it feels good to beat them,” Schenck said. “It was a total team win. Blake (Glessner) turned in another huge defensive effort—was rebounding well and had a lot of assists. Everyone did their part—it was a great win.

“There are three games left in the regular season and we want to finish strong. If we keep playing the way we have been—play hard, get stops, take care of the ball and do the little things, I think we can come out on top.”

Melton had high praise for Glessner as well.

“Blake’s point total may not have been up there (he finished with a dozen) but his rebounding was incredible,” Melton said. “He was rebounding with reckless abandon—with no concern for his body. He could’ve gotten undercut or something else could’ve happened, but he was willing to sacrifice his body. We do not win this game without his rebounding.”

Woodinville improves to 5-5 in conference play with the win and positions itself well for a birth to the postseason.

The Falcons hosted a nonleague contest with Seattle Academy Saturday. Woodinville beat Eastlake 53-47 Monday and matched up with Inglemoor on the road Tuesday, but the results of the game were not available at press time. The Falcons finish out regular season play at home Friday when the team takes on Newport at 8 p.m.

Eli Coffman clamps down on ‘D.’ Woodinville finishes out regular season play at home Friday when the Falcons host Newport. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly