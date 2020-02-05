Woodinville takes down Newport; primed for postseason play 05 Feb 2020 10:42

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Blake Glessner elevates over two Knights defenders on his way to the hoop. Glessner finished with 11 points.

The Falcons closed out regular season play with a 53-41 home win over the Newport Knights last Friday night. It was the third win in a row for Woodinville and the fourth victory in the last five games.

“Some might say this was an ugly win. There were a lot of fouls—things got a little bit sloppy and there wasn’t much of a flow to the game,” Coach Kurt Melton said. “But we played against a team that was running a zone and that’s always a little bit different. “It (zone defense) is run to try and stay in a game.”

The Falcons got out to a 5-0 lead on a bucket from Layton Duff and a long-range jumper from Cage Schenck. A trey from Carson Noe, two free throws from Blake Glessner and a layup from Ryan Roth put the home team up top 12-4 at the end for the first eight minutes of action.

The Knights’ Ryan Thompson drained a shot from beyond the arc to kick start a 14-8 run and Newport closed the gap to 20-17 at the half.

Woodinville came out of the locker room determined to take control of the game and did, up 38-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

The final eight minutes of the contest got a bit physical with Newport trailing and forced to foul. The Falcons ended up making six trips to the free-throw line and sank 11 of 15 attempts. Glessner made six of them.

Glessner has been clutch at the free-throw line all season long.

“When I’m up there, I’m telling myself just follow through,” Glessner said. “Just follow through.”

No individual player went off scoring-wise for Woodinville, but three players did hit for double figures.

Schenck finished with 14 points. Glessner and Noe had 11 each.

“We got solid efforts out of Blake, Cage and Carson and Ryan (Roth) had some dump-down layups—and Layton got a couple too,” Melton said. “A lot of kids contributed, but that’s the nature of going against a zone defense. Cage didn’t have as many pull-ups as he usually has—had a tough outing—he normally hits those shots he was taking tonight.”

The Falcons end the regular season with an 8-5 conference record and are 12-8 overall. Woodinville has qualified for the postseason. The team seeding and first-round opponent for the District Tournament has yet to be determined.