Falcons finish regular season undefeated; top seed at District 05 Feb 2020 11:04

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Senior Jaela Eggers serves up a left-handed layup in the game against Newport last Friday. It was Eggers' final regular-season appearance in a Falcon uniform. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly

The 2019-20 Woodinville girls basketball team will forever be inked in the annals of the school’s history books as the Falcons ended regular season play with a perfect 20-0 record. Their latest victim, the 11-7 Newport Knights, were easily dispatched, 69-40, in Woodinville Friday night.

“We have a very fun and talented group of girls to coach. Our goal was to never go undefeated during the regular season, but now that we have, we are definitely going to celebrate a little bit,” Coach Scott Bullock said. “We’ve had a fantastic season and have played some good teams, but most importantly throughout the season our team just kept getting better and better every game.

“Tonight I thought overall we had a great performance, especially on the defensive end. Brooke (Beresford), who is a freshman, was on their best player for the first three quarters and she did a phenomenal job. Tatum (Thompson) had a great night. She had four lobs, three 3-balls, was our leading rebounder with 12 and she’s just 15 years old. She’s come a long way and is a fantastic player.”

Thompson was also the teams’ leading scorer with 19 points. Mia Hughes added 15, Natalie Bright knocked down 13, and Beresford and Veronica Sheffey chipped in 8 points each.

“We had good balance out there,” Bullock said. "Veronica had 10 assists. That’s something we definitely emphasize—passing and creating scoring opportunities for others. All those lobs to Tatum came from her. Those were not easy to make.”

As great a team night as it was, it was also a night of sentimental reflection for senior Jaela Eggers who played her last regular-season game as a Falcon.

“It was tough in the locker room before the game because everyone was tearing up,” Eggers said. “But I knew I had to put that aside because we needed the win to go undefeated in the regular season. I’ve never been on a team that went 20-0—couldn’t have done it without these girls.”

When the season does finally come to an end for Eggers, Bullock said her veteran leadership will be sorely missed by the team that is made up of young underclassmen.

“All the girls refer to Jaela as the mother of the team. I don’t know if she likes that, but she really is that way,” Bullock said. “She’s really verbal—keeps everyone organized—is always instructing and teaching. She’s like a coach on the floor.

“She’s been in basketball since she was about 3 years old—her dad runs a really well known AAU organization called Friends of Hoop. So to have her here as a leader with the young kids—Brooke and Autumn (Sellie) are only 14—Tatum and Veronica are just 15 and Mia is 16—has been the perfect balance. We love having Jaela as one of our captains. We’re going to miss her, but we’re not done yet, so we’ll see how far we can take this thing.”

The No. 1 Falcons will host Eastlake in the first round of the District playoffs Friday. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Tatum Thompson scores two of her game-high 19 points. She also led the team with 12 rebounds. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly