Lady Falcons claim KingCo Championship 09 Feb 2020 04:53

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

The 2019-2020 KingCo Conference Champion. Front row from left is Autumn Sellie, Adie Segadelli and Mira Milat. Back row from left Coach Scott Bullock, Tatum Thompson, Veronica Sheffey, Natalie Bright, Hannah Bowles, Brooke Beresford, Emma Torrie, Mia Hughes, Jaela Eggers and Coach Sam Moscatel.

BELLEVUE — Mia Hughes knocked down 23 points, Veronica Sheffey added 13 and the Lady Falcons defeated Inglemoor 57-43 to claim the KingCo Conference Championship Saturday. Its the fourth consecutive title for the Woodinville team under the direction of Head Coach Scott Bullock and Assistant Varsity Coach Sam Moscatel.

"It's quite an accomplishment for our kids," Bullock said. "Mia has been on three of those teams and Veronica on two of them. We never really talk much about previous accomplishments though as you want to let each year stand on its own."

Woodinville led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter. Inglemoor closed the gap to 23-17 midway through the second quarter as the Lady Falcons were having trouble adjusting to the Vikings trapping defense.

"Presses and traps usually help us run the floor, but it bothered us a couple of times when we didn't have our best ballhandlers in the game," Bullock said. "But we settled down and Mia got a few easy buckets in transition."

Woodinville took a 31-20 score into the locker room at the break. The Vikings hit the first bucket of the second half to close the gap to nine points. A two-point bucket from Hughes and a trey from Brooke Beresford ignited a 23-4 Lady Falcon run over the next 10 minutes and it was all over but the shouting. Coach Bullock pulled his starters with just over three minutes left and Woodinville cruised to victory.

"Mia and Veronica carried us tonight — both shot well from the field and free-throw line—Mia was 9-of-10—Veronica was 5-of-5," Bullock said. "Jaela (Eggers) had a couple of big shots too — had two corner three's at key moments in the game."

The Lady Falcons have earned a District first-round bye. The team and will be back on the hardwood at Bothell High School Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. to match up with a yet to be determined opponent.