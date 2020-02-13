Falcon grapplers send five to Regionals 13 Feb 2020 10:35

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Jonathan Ruana (left), Ben Smith (center), and Simon Swan (right) show off their medals at the KingCo Championship. Brian Swan courtesy photo

JUANITA—Woodinville Boys Wrestling represented well at the KingCo Championships last weekend at Juanita High School.

Sophomore Simon Swan turned back all comers to place first at 145 pounds. Senior Ben Smith also had an outstanding tournament placing first at 195. Senior Jonathan Ruana wrested to a second-place finish at 120 pounds. Senior Mikai Peltzer (170) and junior Tavish McArthur (220) placed fifth in their weight class respectively.

All five wrestlers advanced to the Regional Championships at Skyline High School Feb. 15. Junior Robbie Northwick, who placed 6th at 170, will serve as an alternate.

“Simon wrestled two great matches on Saturday to become a KingCo Champion, beating defending champion Declan Tretyak from Issaquah in the semi-finals and finals match,” Coach Todd Christensen said. “Ben had a great tournament too, winning his first match 15-0 followed by pins in the semi-finals and finals. Jonathan wrestled well all weekend, but came up a bit short in a good finals match.”

Team Woodinville showed marked improvement over last year’s squad placing 6th, up from an 8th place finish in the 2018-19 season.

“We had 15 wrestlers on our district team and they’ve all shown tremendous growth,” Christensen said. “They are hard-working student-athletes—get all their work done in the classroom and all compete hard. I was extremely proud of all our competitors this weekend.”

The Lady Falcon grapplers placed 27th out of 33 teams at the Sub-Regional Tournament at Chief Sealth High School. Freshman Eden Lopez turned in a solid effort with a fifth-place finish at 100 pounds and is an alternate at Regionals at Sedro-Woolley High School Feb. 15.

“Eden came away with a couple of wins,” Christensen said. “She’s shown a huge improvement in her first year and competed well to place.”