Woodinville holds off Eastlake to earn fifth seed to Districts 13 Feb 2020 10:52

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Ryan Roth is fouled on his way to the hoop. Roth sank one of two shots from the free-throw line. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly

BELLEVUE—The Falcons are peaking at the right time after turning back the Wolves 62-55 in a KingCo Conference playoff game Saturday at Sammamish High School. It was the second win in a row for Woodinville and nails down the fifth seed heading into the district tournament.

“I couldn’t believe the energy the guys had after last night’s game. They came out on fire and that was kind of surprising,” Coach Kurt Melton said. “Some of the kids said they like shooting in this gym and they came out confident.”

The Falcons staved off elimination from postseason play with an emotional 69-67 come from behind win over Issaquah Friday night in Woodinville. Down 65-52 with three minutes to play it looked like the season was over for the Falcons, but a couple of stops and steals were converted to buckets and Woodinville tied it 67-all with 24 ticks left on the clock. One final theft by Blake Glessner and a basket at the buzzer by Cage Schenck threw the home crowd into a frenzy and the Falcons pulled out a miracle finish.

So it would be natural to think Woodinville wouldn’t have anything left in the tank Saturday but that wasn’t the case as the team jumped out to a 12-7 lead and was up 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Continuing their assault, the Falcons, led by 17 points from Cage, were up by double digits at the half, 39-28.

Woodinville pushed the score to 45-28 two minutes into the third quarter on back-to-back jumpers from Glessner and a layup from Layton Duff.

The Wolves mounted a 27-17 run over the last 11 minutes of the ball game, but it was too little too late and Woodinville held on for the win.

Schenck finished with 22 points. Glessner added 16.

“The kids have all been playing so hard,” Melton said. “It’s not easy after coming off a win like last night (Friday) and be focused like we were. I’m really proud of all of them.”

The Falcons match up with the Kamika Knights out of the Wesco Conference in first round district play tonight 7 p.m. at Kamika High School in Mukilteo.