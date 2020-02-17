Lady Falcons get past a stubborn Wildcat team 17 Feb 2020 09:50

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Mia Hughes dips under the Wildcats 6'8'' center Sela Heide for two of her game-high 24 points. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly

BOTHELL— It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win nonetheless as Woodinville turned back a determined Mount Si squad 55-46 in a district quarterfinal matchup in Bothell Saturday.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Coach Scott Bullock said. “Their big (6’8” Sela Heide) had been injured most of the year but she started playing about three weeks ago and that totally changed their team at both ends of the court. She long and blocks shots and when she gets the ball down low it’s really hard to stop her.”

The Lady Falcons struggled offensively, was uncharacteristically committing turnovers and found themselves in unfamiliar territory trailing the majority of the first half. It wasn’t until the 2-minute mark that Woodinville got its initial lead when Natalie Bright sank a 3-pointer from deep in the corner to put the No. 1 ranked Falcons up 26-25.

Mia Hughes drained another trey to close out the half and Woodinville took a 29-26 score into the locker room at the break.

“We talked about the turnovers at the half – too many turnovers in transition and passes into crowds,” Bullock said. “We cleaned it and didn’t have that problem in the second half.”

Back-to-back buckets from Tatum Thompson and a basket from Hughes to start second half action gave Woodinville a little breathing room, 35-28. But a 6-0 Wildcat run got Mount Si within a point, 35-34. Thompson and Hughes scored again and the Lady Falcons led 39-35 heading into the final eight minutes of the contest.

The Wildcats were in position to pull off the upset, down 46-45 with less than two minutes left, but back-to-back buckets from Hughes with 1:10 on the clock made it 50-45 Woodinville.

Mount Si came up empty on its next possession and with time winding down, was forced to foul to stop the clock. Sheffey sank one-of-two free throws, Hughes knocked down four to ice it and Woodinville escaped with the win.

Hughes led all scorers with 24 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Thompson finished with 11.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game coming into it,” Hughes said. “We won by a pretty good margin (60-34) the last time we played them but Sela didn’t play. We were down at the start but we just kept our heads in the game and didn’t allow them to go on big runs.

“We are going to see a lot of tough teams the rest of the way, so we have to go into each game with the mindset that it’s anybody’s game so we have to want it more than any team we are playing against.”

Bullock was happy with the way the team handled the adversity.

“I’m really proud of these girls because we got down early – were down by eight points and the game could’ve gone either way,” Bullock said. “But we just kept fighting and clawing and was able to take the lead at the half.

“Tatum was unbelievable for us today and everyone just stuck to it. Veronica and Mia made some big free throws at the end – it was a great win.”

Woodinville takes on familiar foe Eastlake in semifinal play Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The winner plays for the district championship.

Tatum Thompson dribbles past two Mount Si defenders. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly