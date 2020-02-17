Woodinville knocks off No. 2 Ranked Mount Si 17 Feb 2020 10:05

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Blake Glessner draws double coverage and disses off to Ryan Roth for the bucket. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly

BOTHELL — Taking down the top-seeded Wildcats wasn’t quite the magnitude of David toppling Goliath, but it was definitely the biggest upset of the Wes-King 4A District Tournament as Woodinville up-ended Mount Si, 64-61 in Bothell Saturday afternoon.

The win was the second come-from-behind last-minute victory for the Falcons in postseason play who now move on to face Inglemoor in a semifinal matchup Tuesday.

“We showed a lot of heart out there,” senior forward Blake Glessner said. “We had big games out of Ryan (Roth) and Carson (Noe) who stepped up huge in the rebounding.”

Glessner was one of three Falcons who hit for double figures in the contest, leading the way with 19 points. Cage Schenck dropped in 15 points with 11 coming in the fourth quarter. Noe finished with 11.

“These kids are something else – they really are,” Coach Kurt Melton said. “I’m speechless.”

Woodinville was obviously overmatched height-wise as the Wildcats starting lineup averaged 6’5.’’ The Falcons five averaged just over 6’ as big man Layton Duff was unable to play after hitting his head on the backboard during the game with Kamiak Wednesday. But that didn’t Woodinville from attacking the hoop early and often.

“That was huge for us,” Melton said. “Blake was drawing double coverage and was able to get Ryan (Roth) involved and that was an important part of the first half and giving us a bit of a lead.”

Mount Si scored the first bucket, but the Falcons went on a 27-16 run capped off by a long-range Glessner jumper with 2:11 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats closed out the half on a 6-0 run and the outscored Woodinville 12-1 over the first three minutes of the third quarter.

The Falcons regained the lead 35-32 on a Glessner trey with just over two minutes to go in the third. Mount Si battled back to take a 40-38 score into the final eight minutes of the contest.

The teams’ traded buckets and with the Wildcats holding a slim 48-47 lead, Noe drilled a step-back trey and was fouled with 3:58 left on the clock. He converted the free throw and put Woodinville up top 51-48.

A questionable goaltending call against Noe a minute later made it 51-50 Falcons.

Schenck then came up big sinking a shot from beyond the arch to make it 54-50 with a little more than two minutes to go.

A quick offensive burst by both squads knotted it at 58-all with 90 seconds left in the game. Two free throws and a bucket by Schenck pushed the score to 62-61 Woodinville with 18 ticks on the clock.

The Wildcats came up snake-eyes on their next possession. Schenck was fouled on the way up the court and was sent to the charity stripe for a 1-and-1 with 15 seconds to go. He sank both shots and the Falcons led 64-61.

Needing a 3-pointer to tie it and send the game to overtime, Mount Si came up empty again and Woodinville pulled off the improbable win.

“These kids play hard every time they step out on the court – they seem to always find a way to take it to the next level,” Melton said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids--- I really couldn’t.”

The victory puts Woodinville in a semifinal matchup with Inglemoor Tuesday night in Bothell. The Falcons and Vikings split regular-season games with each winning by a bucket.

The winner of this game plays for the district championship.

“We’ve battled it out with them twice and this one will probably come down to the last possession again,” Melton said. “It’s going to be a good basketball game.”

Woodinville 53, Kamiak 50

The Falcons pulled another rabbit out of their collective hats with improbable 53-50 come from behind road win in the waning seconds over Kamiak Thursday night, Feb. 13. A clutch long-range 3-pointer by Cage Schenck put Woodinville up top 51-50 with 15 ticks left on the clock.

The Knights Tijan Saine brought the ball down court looking to give Kamiak the go-ahead score. Woodinville was looking for a stop, wanting to avoid a foul and have the clock run out. But with seven seconds to go, Eli Coffman drew a whistle from the ref and Saine went to the line ready to put the dagger into the Falcons.

Much to his chagrin, Saine missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Will Ruff snagged the rebound and was fouled immediately.

With three seconds left Ruff stepped up to the charity stripe and calmly sank two free throws that drew nothing but cord to put Woodinville up 53-50.

The Falcons pressed the inbound throw afterward and didn’t allow the Knights to get off a final attempt to tie it, and Woodinville walked off the court with the victory.

Carson Noe (34) and Sam Bowen team up to grab an offensive rebound. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville

Blake Glessner and teammates celebrate the win over Mount Si. Bob Kirkpatrick|Woodinville Weekly