Lady Falcons to play for district championship 19 Feb 2020 11:17

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

Mia Hughes comes from behind the backboard to lay one off the glass.

BOTHELL — The Lady Falcons are movin’ on to defend their 4A Wes-King District Crown after beating Eastlake 59-45 at Bothell High School last night.

Woodinville will take on familiar foe Glacier Peak in a rematch of last year’s title game which the Falcon won.

“It was a fun win—thought our girls played really hard—played well together,” Coach Scott Bullock said. “We faced some adversity in the first half—struggled a little bit—but we played solid defense and our offense finally came together.

“Keeli Burton (Wolves center) is really an amazing player—really hard to stop. It takes all of us working together to do so and she still had 21 points.”

The Falcons did get off to a slow start against the Wolves up 10-6 at the end of the first quarter as the team limited its scoring opportunities by committing multiple turnovers. But Woodinville got the kinks worked out and got back on track to take a double-digit 36-26 lead midway through the third quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a defensive game coming in, but what made it more difficult is that our shots we usually make weren’t falling,” Mia Hughes said. “We talked about that at the half—talked about continuing to play good D and get out and run the floor and keep shooting and our shots would fall.”

And fall they did as the Falcons stretched their lead to 44-30 as the quarter came to an end. Woodinville continued to roll the last eight minutes of the contest to come away with the 14-point margin.

Hughes led all scorers with 28 points; 18 coming in the second half. Veronica Sheffey hit for 10, Tatum Thompson added 8 and Brooke Beresford finished with 6.

The District Championship game Friday at Everett Community College will be Deja vu all over again as the Falcons matchup with the Grizzlies. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.

“This is a big game for us, but at the same time it’s kind of a gravy game,” Bullock said. “Both teams are going to State so it should be a game where both can have some fun because the pressure of being eliminated is off.”

Coach Bullock talks with the team after calling a second-quarter time out.

Jaela Eggers and Mia Hughes swarm in on D. Natalie Bright keeps a close watch on the action