Cedarcrest FFA Landscape Team Competes at National Convention 12 Dec 2017 06:15

Written by Kendra Mutch

On October 25-26, 2017 the Cedarcrest nursery/landscape team competed at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. The nursery/landscape competition included a team activity and skills event, knowledge exam, landscape estimating calculations, written and verbal customer assistance, propagation, and identification of plants, plant diseases/disorders, pests, beneficial insects, and tools.

The team placed 16th overall with team members earning individual recognition as well. Kailea Alves earned bronze level placing. Megan Reid placed in the silver level. Ben Benson and Kendra Mutch received gold level awards. Out of nearly 150 competitors, Ben placed 20th and Kendra placed 10th individually. Competing at national level allowed each team member the opportunity to discover personal areas of interest in agriculture, and learn more pertaining to horticulture, landscaping, and plant sciences. The team placed 16th overall with team members earning individual recognition as well. Kailea Alves earned bronze level placing. Megan Reid placed in the silver level. Ben Benson and Kendra Mutch received gold level awards. Out of nearly 150 competitors, Ben placed 20th and Kendra placed 10th individually. Competing at national level allowed each team member the opportunity to discover personal areas of interest in agriculture, and learn more pertaining to horticulture, landscaping, and plant sciences.

Generous sponsors in the area made it possible for the landscape team to compete at the national convention and they are grateful.

If you are interested in learning more about the Cedarcrest High School horticulture program, contact the Cedarcrest FFA advisors at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.