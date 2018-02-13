Science On Wheels Visits Duvall This Month 13 Feb 2018 07:25

Written by Valley View Staff

Science on Wheels van brings the excitement and curiosity of the Pacific Science Center from Seattle to classrooms beyond their signature arches. With plenty of visual exhibits and opportunities for students to engage in hands-on learning in subjects such as physics, space and geology, Science on Wheels delivers educational fun across the state of Washington.

The Science On Wheels van will be visiting Cherry Valley Elementary School in Duvall on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27.

Each year Pacific Science Center's Science On Wheels program delivers exciting, interactive science curriculum to elementary and middle schools in Washington State. Science On Wheels offers one hour and 45 minutes of student contact, making it the most extensive school outreach program in the country.

The Science On Wheels program at Pacific Science Center, an independent, not-for-profit educational institution, began during the gas crisis of the 1970’s, when groups of school children could no longer visit the museum on field trips. Educators were quick to respond to the needs of these science-starved children, and they began loading lessons and small exhibits into station wagons.

From these small beginnings, Science on Wheels quickly grew into one of the largest science outreach programs in the country. The demand for in-school and community based programs expanded so quickly in fact, that offerings were expanded in 1999. These new programs emerged to meet the needs of community organizations who also wanted science fun brought to them. Whereas, earlier programs had focused on school children, these additional programs inspired a love for science at libraries, community centers, fairs, and festivals.

Over the past decade, Science On Wheels has brought the fun of science and math to more than 1.5 million children and adults throughout Washington.

For more information about Science On Wheels visit: https://www.pacificsciencecenter.org/science-on-wheels/.