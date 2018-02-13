2018 Duvall Chamber Board 13 Feb 2018 07:49

Written by Valley View Staff

Introducing your 2018 Duvall Chamber Board, elected by membership to represent our Chamber Members and working hard for our business community in the coming year as Board Members and Project Leads.

THANK YOU to our new President, Peggy Kahler, returning Vice President, Mat Higgins, returning Treasurer, Jashar Rentz and new Secretary, Julia Anderson.

Our dedicated Directors this year, are Cathy Porter, Connie Berg, Jerry Sprute, Joseph Lyons, Kirsten Lints, Lorna Bussing, Mary Beth Ackerman, Mike Carmona, Schatzi Schricker, Tim Zilinsky and Troy Thompson (not pictured).

The Duvall Chamber supports Duvall AND surrounding Valley and looks forward to bringing you our upcoming printed Visitor Guide and Business Directory, New Business Member Ribbon Cuttings, Chamber Welcome Bags for new residents, Trick or Treat on Main Street and Halloween Party, Light Up Duvall, and our Summer Fun Guide, arriving in mailboxes in late May!