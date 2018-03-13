March Of The Vegetables 13 Mar 2018 06:54

Written by Valley View Staff



The March Of The Vegetables will return to Duvall on Saturday, March 24. The parade was envisioned as a way to celebrate farmers, artists, and the beautiful Snoqualmie Valley. Several art classes will be held in advance of the parade to give people an opportunity to create vegetable art for the parade. This year, we will also create a giant puppet under the direction of local artists. All community members are welcome to participate! The parade itself begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 24th in downtown Duvall. If you aren’t prepared to be a vegetable, come a little early to create a vegetable balloon costume! Find out more at www.marchofthevegetables.org.