Duvall Farmers Market begins May 3rd 10 Apr 2018 04:31

Written by Jeni Cordoba

April showers are about to give way to May flowers, and there is no better place to find May flowers than down at the Duvall Farmers Market. The market will be open from 3-7 p.m. every Thursday, from opening day May 3rd, through October 11th.

The 2018 season kicks off on May 3rd with our Opening Day Celebration. Bring the whole family to watch and listen to the Cherry Valley Elementary Choir perform at about 4:30 p.m. along with fun kid’s activities.

Along with our strong core of annual vendors, we are also excited to introduce several new vendors this year, and the applications are still coming in. Some of our confirmed returning favorites: 314 Pie will be bringing their savory pies in their blue food truck, CH Wool will be bringing vegetables and wool products and yarn made from their Cotswald sheep, Cha New Life Garden will occupy their usual three tents filled with flowers and row crops, Georgia’s Bakery is bringing their giant doughnuts and sweet treats, Hayton Berries Farms will be bringing their certified organic berries, Heavenly Soap will be bringing the most amazing soap you have ever used, KettleBeach Concessions will be popping up bags of caramel and kettle corn, Martin Robinson Productions and Mount Forest Beadery will be offering beautifully handcrafted jewelry, Sweet Blissful Blooms will be selling their vibrant blossoms, Cherry Valley Dairy with their award winning cheeses, Debbie BB Art with her hand thrown pottery, and Green Raven Farms will be returning with their specialty row crops. Along with our strong core of annual vendors, we are also excited to introduce several new vendors this year, and the applications are still coming in. Some of our confirmed returning favorites: 314 Pie will be bringing their savory pies in their blue food truck, CH Wool will be bringing vegetables and wool products and yarn made from their Cotswald sheep, Cha New Life Garden will occupy their usual three tents filled with flowers and row crops, Georgia’s Bakery is bringing their giant doughnuts and sweet treats, Hayton Berries Farms will be bringing their certified organic berries, Heavenly Soap will be bringing the most amazing soap you have ever used, KettleBeach Concessions will be popping up bags of caramel and kettle corn, Martin Robinson Productions and Mount Forest Beadery will be offering beautifully handcrafted jewelry, Sweet Blissful Blooms will be selling their vibrant blossoms, Cherry Valley Dairy with their award winning cheeses, Debbie BB Art with her hand thrown pottery, and Green Raven Farms will be returning with their specialty row crops.

We are excited to welcome some new vendors as well: Mollie Bear Farm and Garden with their free-range lambs, cows and chickens, Barefoot Eco Outfitters with their eco-friendly and stylish outdoor wear, and Happy Go Indigo will be bringing face and body products along with her yogi inspired jewelry.

We are still accepting applications for farms (always), prepared foods, and some specialty products. If you are interested in joining the Duvall Farmers Market 2018 season as a vendor, please complete an application online at: http://duvallfarmersmarket.org/vendor-info/.