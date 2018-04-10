March of the Vegetables
- Written by Valley View Staff
The Snoqualmie Valley second annual March of the Vegetables was held Saturday, March 24th, 2018 in downtown Duvall.
The event is a show of creativity, hand-powered floats and vegetables. With everything from sunflowers to corn goddesses, it was a fun epic celebration of vegetables.
Photos by Lisa Allen