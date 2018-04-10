March of the Vegetables 10 Apr 2018 05:04

Written by Valley View Staff

The Snoqualmie Valley second annual March of the Vegetables was held Saturday, March 24th, 2018 in downtown Duvall.

The event is a show of creativity, hand-powered floats and vegetables. With everything from sunflowers to corn goddesses, it was a fun epic celebration of vegetables.

Photos by Lisa Allen

Kids had a fun time building their very own “carrot cars” and racing them down the ramp at Depot Park. Dan Cautrell's spectacular "Corn Goddess" was so heavy it didn't make it through the entire March of the Vegetables parade, but did find its way to Depot Park where the parade ended and post-parade festivities began. A home-made dragonfly was just one of many delightful creations seen in the staging area.

