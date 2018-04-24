Menu

Carnation Farmers Market

  Written by Valley View Staff
Opening day is right around the corner for the Carnation Farmers Market.
 
Join us on
Tuesday, May 1st from 3-7 p.m.
Corner of Bird & Stossel in Carnation
 
Our new and returning vendors are excited to welcome you with early spring produce, meat, beer, wine, bread, pastries, flowers, delicious prepared food, and more.
Carnation Farmers Market is accepting new vendors to add to our already great selection of local farmers and food producers.
 
To learn more visit our website at carnationfarmersmarket.org/

