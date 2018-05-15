Monroe VFW Post 7511 hosts second annual Flags for our Fallen 5K walk/run 15 May 2018 06:34

Written by Valley View Staff

Monroe VFW Post 7511 is excited to host the second annual Flags for our Fallen, a family-friendly 5-kilometer walk/run event that takes place 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Lake Tye Park in Monroe.

The event includes a welcoming message from Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas, a speech by Monroe VFW Post 7511-member Nick Jacobson, a bagpipe performance by Monroe Police Department Sgt. Brian Johnston, a 5-kilometer run around Lake Tye, concessions and vendor area.

Presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the walk/run starting promptly at 10 a.m.

“Whether walking, running, pushing a stroller, or just spending time with us at Lake Tye, this is an event for everyone. Especially families,” said Post 7511 Quartermaster Jaymie Weber. “Instilling a strong sense of patriotism in our youth is such an important part of the VFW mission, and sharing the true meaning of Memorial Day with our young ones is a wonderful way to do that.”

All funds raised during the event will support Post 7511 as it seeks to grow its membership base, help veterans and bolster its level of community outreach. The VFW is a national organization dedicated to helping veterans in need, serving communities and furthering patriotism, particularly among the youth.

Vendor and business sponsorship opportunities are available. Veteran-owned businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the event at no cost.

For more information, or to sign up as a runner/walker, please visit the event website at: https://www.flags4rfallen.com/.