Duvall Days - 2018 15 May 2018 06:35

Written by Valley View Staff

June 2 & 3, 2018

“The Best Day of the Year!” is an exclamation often heard from people attending Duvall’s annual “Small Town / Real Life” festival: Duvall Days. This year the festival opens on Saturday, June 2nd, and it will be jam-packed with fun things for visitors of all ages.

Duvall will be alive with a myriad of events -- most of them free -- including over 100 vendor booths, the traditional Frog Jump Contest, a 24’ climbing wall, bouncy houses, pony rides, tandem ziplines across McCormick Park, a 24’ slide, trampolines, a petting zoo, laser tag, life-sized dinosaur entertainment, beer & wine gardens, live music, evening fireworks, and more. Duvall will be alive with a myriad of events -- most of them free -- including over 100 vendor booths, the traditional Frog Jump Contest, a 24’ climbing wall, bouncy houses, pony rides, tandem ziplines across McCormick Park, a 24’ slide, trampolines, a petting zoo, laser tag, life-sized dinosaur entertainment, beer & wine gardens, live music, evening fireworks, and more.

Event shuttles from seven different local parking lots will run from 8 a.m. until midnight, so you can avoid parking hassles and save your feet for walking the festival. If you’re driving to town, just follow signs to one of the convenient parking lots and jump on a shuttle that will quickly bring you right to the heart of the festival.

Vendor booths and some activities open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. You’ll want to grab your seat on the Main Street bleachers to watch the Parade, which starts at 10:30 a.m. The Grand Marshal spot for the 2018 Duvall Days Parade will be dedicated to the memory of Don Stanwyck, a generous local resident and “gentleman farmer” who died earlier this year. Students and friends will be representing the spirit of Mr. Stanwyck.

Performances on the Community Stage will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will feature singing, acting, and belly-dancing! Don’t miss your opportunity to participate in The Running of the Balls, a crazy raffle where numbered balls roll down the street. It’s just $5 to buy a ball and enter the race. Proceeds support Stillwater Elementary School and there are many possible prizes to win. And, speaking of raffles, be sure to buy your square for the original Cow Pie Bingo. The winning cow pie “plop” will be live streamed on Sunday on the Duvall Days Facebook page.

After Main Street opens back up at 5 p.m., the fun continues down at McCormick Park. Evening entertainment at the Fireworks Stage starts at 5 p.m. and leads up to the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Featured musical acts are: Andrew Landers & The Mainstream Struggleville Trio, Northern Shakedown, and the headliner act, BoobooLala.

This annual festival is put on by local volunteers with the support of many generous sponsors. NJ Shelsby, Duvall Days Festival President and overall Event Manager for Duvall Days said, “Every year, more and more people reach out and offer to help with Duvall Days. The outpouring of community involvement is a testament to how wonderful our town is.”

Be sure to visit the event website at DuvallDays.org for complete details, schedules, maps, and activities.