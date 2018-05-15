City celebrates completion of Main Street South project 15 May 2018 06:41

Written by Lisa Allen

On April 25, the city of Duvall officially celebrated the completion of the Main Street South project. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the pocket park (the “Rosenbach Corner”) on the corner of NE 143rd and SR 203. The small piece of land was donated to the city by Ruth Ann Rosenbach, who, with her husband Rex first moved to the property in the 1980s, building the home on the hill that overlooks the valley. They originally purchased the upper five acres for the homesite and bought the lower six acres at a later date, according to Ruth Ann’s sister-in-law Patsy Rosenbach. Although the house and five acres were sold a few years ago, Ruth Ann still owns the lower six acres, Patsy said.

Ruth Ann Rosenbach shares a moment with Duvall Mayor Amy Ockerlander after the pair cut the ribbon. (Photos by Lisa Allen)Rex and Ruth Ann pastured a herd of beef cattle on their property for years, the herd becoming something of a landmark for those coming into town. Although Rex has since passed away, members of the Rosenbach family, including Ruth Ann, her son Roger (who engraved and set the stone marking the corner), his wife Marilyn, Patsy and her daughter Stacy Rosenbach-Duex, were there to share in the celebration of the completion of the project which included construction of the pocket park. Like Rex and Ruth Ann, Patsy and her husband also bought property on 143rd for pasture for their daughters’ horses and built a house there in 1973.

Among the speakers at the ceremony was Duvall Main Street South Project Manager Shaun Tozer who noted that the $11 million project from Ring Street to Big Rock Road was the “largest public works project ever in Duvall.” Grants paid for the majority of the expenses.

City Engineer Boyd Benson explained later that grants covered $57. 7 percent of the project and the rest of the money came from developer impact fees and a loan taken out by the city that is being repaid by funds from the Real Estate Excise Tax (REET). Work began in the fall of 2016 and was mostly completed by fall 2017, he added.

The stone marking the corner was engraved and set by Roger Rosenbach.