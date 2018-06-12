New flagpole dedicated at Novelty Cemetery 12 Jun 2018 04:47

Written by Valley View Staff

Martin Redman, retired Duvall Fire District 45 and State Patrol chaplain, dedicated the new flagpole at Novelty Cemetery on Memorial Day. Snoqualmie Valley American Legion Post 199 and a local Boy Scout troop carry the colors for the annual event which takes place at 10 a.m. at Novelty and 11 a.m. at Carnation Cemetery. The new flagpole replaced the previous one which was damaged by vandalism last year. The new pole was installed by cemetery grounds volunteer Denny Redman and Novelty Cemetery Association President Marco Barba. (Photo by Lisa Allen).