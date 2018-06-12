Duvall Days 2018 12 Jun 2018 04:50

Written by Lisa Allen

Duvall Days Parade Winners

Categories:

Animals - Ixtapa Dancing Horses

Band - Cedarcrest HS Marching Band & Colorguard

Cheer/Drill/Performance - Duvall Performing Arts

Float - Hillside Academy

Group Walking – Cedarcrest Cheer and Football

Vehicles – Red Pepper Pizzeria and Pasta

Most Creative – Northwest Art Center

Best Overall – La Morelos Mexican Store

This year’s Duvall Days Grand Marshal was Don Stanwyck who was awarded the honor posthumously. Don, who died in February, “was a generous man who gave his time, his care and his knowledge to anyone who needed it,” the Duvall Days Committee said in a statement. Don raised alpacas and other animals at his farm, Jo’s Fleece Fields, which he operated with his wife, Jody. He was deeply involved in the local FFA and 4-H clubs, helping, encouraging and supporting youngsters with their show animals and other projects. Leading the parade were Hoofs-n-Paws 4-H Club and Cedarcrest High School FFA members and their animals who represented Don and all he did for the community. (Photos by Lisa Allen)