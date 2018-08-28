Celebrating New Bus Service for Duvall & Monroe 28 Aug 2018 04:05

Written by Valley View Staff

With plenty of praise and applause to go around, the cities of Duvall and Monroe, King County Metro and several local agencies celebrated the launch of the Duvall-Monroe Shuttle Friday morning, Aug. 17.

The long-awaited service is a one-year pilot project of the Snoqualmie Valley Transportation Coalition, and it has already served more than 35 people, event organizer Brittany Krein of Hopelink announced at the celebration.

Officials hold a banner for the Duvall-Monroe Shuttle bus to drive through. Pictured from left are Duvall Mayor Amy Ockerlander, Hopelink CEO Lauren Thomas, and right, King County Metro General Manager Rob Gannon and Snoqualmie Valley Transportation Director Amy Biggs. (Photo courtesy of Snoqualmie Valley Transportation)Hopelink CEO Lauren Thomas was outspoken about the improvement the service represented to public transportation users, who previously took several buses, and many hours to travel between the two cities.

“It used to be four hours – half a day,” she said. “Now, it’s 15 or 20 minutes, and it costs a dollar… If that isn’t the definition of access, I think it should be.”

The Duvall-Monroe Shuttle is one of the first projects of the Snoqualmie Valley Transportation Coalition. The coalition, funded by an Easterseals grant, formed in the fall of 2017 to improve public transportation options in the Snoqualmie Valley.

In order for the coalition to continue operations and develop a five-year strategic plan for transportation in the Snoqualmie Valley, additional support must be secured. Find out how you can support the coalition and its work at www.svtbus.org. Also find maps and schedules on the website, or call 425-888-7001.