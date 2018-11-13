Duvall Public Works Employee Graduates from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy 13 Nov 2018 06:32

Written by Valley View Staff

Emmitsburg, MD- Shaun Tozer graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy (NEMAA) program at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, MD on September 28, 2018 after completing the full curriculum that provides the strategic level training and education and the essential skills needed for emergency management professionals to manage dynamic and resilient emergency management programs.

As the programs first student from the Public Works field, Shaun was one of about 40 members in his cohort who first came together from across the country in October of 2017, and who ultimately completed four one-week resident courses in the Advanced Academy together. The courses included: A Survey of Advanced Concepts in Emergency Management, Assessment and Application of Professional Style in Emergency Management, Advanced Concepts and Issues in the Emergency Management Organization and Advanced Concepts and Issues in the Emergency Management Community and Profession.



For more information on FEMA’s training courses, go to: FEMA’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy reinforces the qualities needed to manage emergency management programs, provides relevant management theories and concepts, and utilizes appropriate case studies. Advanced Academy participants work within a collaborative environment on projects and establish a network of their peers. The Academy is designed for Emergency Management mid-level managers wanting to advance their skillset. Students learn skills critical to performing emergency management responsibilities, such as: program management and oversight, effective communication at all levels, integrated collaboration, and strategic thinking, along with completing a NEMAA research paper highlighting a challenge or opportunity in the field. The Advanced Academy provides students the opportunity to demonstrate their critical thinking ability through the guided research project. Students apply the key learning concepts from the Advanced Academy curriculum relative to their own skillsets and abilities within their organizations, and their own performance environments.For more information on FEMA’s training courses, go to: http://training.fema.gov/empp/.