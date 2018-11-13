Local Teen Wins National Championship in Columbus Ohio 13 Nov 2018 06:39

Written by Valley View Staff

Cedarcrest High School sophomore, Lily Richardson, brings home a national Championship win last month during the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.

(Courtesy photo)

The 52nd Annual All American Quarter Horse Congress (AAQHC) is the largest single-breed horse show in the world. This horse show hosts more than 650,000 visitors each October, including over 7,500 horses. AAQHC horses and riders gather from across the world to compete in hundreds of classes, ranging from barrel racing to cattle cutting, cowboy mounted shooting and horse jumping throughout the month. More than $3 million is awarded in cash and prizes for competitors.

Richardson competed in the Youth 12-14 Hunt Seat Equitation and Horsemanship classes. Placing 1st (in both AQHA and NSBA) in Hunt Seat Equitation and 5th (AQHA) and 4th (NSBA) in Horsemanship, winning over $300 in cash, 2 championship trophies, AAQHC coat, and cooler blanket for her horse.

“This year Congress was definitely one to remember,” says Richardson. “I have always loved going to this horse show, seeing my friends, and being with my horse and family. Each year I hope to set my new personal best record. This year it happened. My horse Riley helped me to become a Congress Champion. I’ve never experienced a feeling like this. I was thankful to be in the top two, let alone win.”