Duvall City council awards 11 Dec 2018 11:15

Written by Valley View Staff

Mayor Ockerlander presents an award to Reserve Officer Bob Reife as members of the Duvall Police Department look on. (photo by Shaun Tozer)

Two Duvall City Council attendees walked away with more than they expected at the Dec. 4 meeting. For the first time, the city decided to recognize the volunteers and employees with special honors. Reserve Officer Bob Reife of the Duvall police department was presented the 2018 City of Duvall Volunteer of the Year Award, while Lara Thomas, Deputy City Administrator, got the recognition as the 2018 City of Duvall Employee of the Year.

Lt. Mike DeBock described Reife as someone who for the last 13 years has devoted about 1,500 hours a year to the department, “not for the glory, but because of the desire to be part of something greater.” Reife has done everything from transport prisoners to and from the King County Jail, to making sure the department vehicles are maintained.

“He is an honest to goodness treasure,” according to Mayor Amy Ockerlander. The Mayor also had kind words for Thomas, who actually wears three hats for the city, and whom Okkerlander said she has known for more than a decade.

She described Thomas as a person who rose above all others as being willing to take a challenge and work to hold the city together. Thomas, Deputy City Administrator, also serves as city Planning Director and is the interim City Administrator. She has worked with the City of Duvall in one capacity or another for the last 17 years.