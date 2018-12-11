Duvall Holiday Festivities 11 Dec 2018 11:31

Plenty of family pictures were taken with Holly, the adorable Holiday Heifer. Photographer Robin Woelz does the honors at the booth every year, which is sponsored by Duvall Rotary. (Photo by Lisa Allen)

Visitors to Friday evening's Duvall Tree Lighting event were warmed by free hot chocolate and cookies as they enjoyed Christmas carols sung by a fabulous choir. (Photo by Lisa Allen)

Santa waves at passers-by from his sleigh in front of Country Collections on Duvall's Main Street. The store was offering free photos with Santa during its holiday open house on Dec. 1. (Photo by Lisa Allen)