Restoration Event at Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center 13 Feb 2019 07:30

Written by Valley View Staff

With low fog draped over the farm fields at Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center, a small but mighty team of volunteers extracted dozens of spirea (Spiraea douglasii), red-osier dogwood (Cornus sericea), and twinberry (Lonicera involucrata) plants from their icy pots. As the volunteers got to work, the sun burned off the fog and melted away the glittering frost, leading to a bright and almost spring-like January day. Among the volunteers were Oxbow’s Restoration Technician & Volunteer Coordinator, Dawn Huss, plus volunteers Tyler Ambrose, Anvita Deenadayalan, and Kyle Leonard.

Restoration events are ongoing at Oxbow throughout the year. Individual volunteers, workplace volunteer groups, and other groups are welcome; please contact Oxbow’s Volunteer Coordinator to make arrangements. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information, or visit the Oxbow website at www.oxbow.org. Oxbow’s next habitat restoration volunteer event will be held on Sunday, January 27th from 9AM-1PM. No prior experience is needed, and Oxbow can provide tools, gloves, and guidance.