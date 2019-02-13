Duvall Appoints Public Works Director 13 Feb 2019 07:35

Written by Valley View Staff

On January 28th, Steven Leniszewski, P.E., returned to the City of Duvall as Public Works Director after spending 3-years with the City of Sammamish as their Public Works director.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Leniszewski back at the City. He brings experience, professionalism and excellent engineering skills in addition to significant institutional knowledge that will help move our City forward,”according to Mayor Amy Ockerlander.

Leniszewski began his career at the City of Duvall in 2001 and worked his way up from an Engineer in Training (EIT) to Public Works Director in 2006. He was instrumental in some of the City’s most signature achievements like the reconstruction of Main Street, Big Rock Ballfields, and the Centennial Project among others.

He left the City in 2016 to pursue an opportunity at the City of Sammamish and returns now to his hometown. “Our staff has always been a small, but really dedicated and talented group,” according to Leniszewski, who is “looking forward to getting back to work within the community I call home.”