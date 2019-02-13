March of the Vegetables 13 Feb 2019 07:40

Written by Valley View Staff

The March of the Vegetables is right around the corner, and that means activities are firing up and the excitement is building.

Peggy Loomis holding her homemade owl lantern (photo by Robin Marie Photography).

This year’s preparations started the end of January with a class in how to make a star lantern at Miller’s Mercantile in Carnation, and that was followed by the Lantern Walk on Feb. 2 at the Depot in McCormick Park. Simple art projects led to the free community soup dinner at the Depot where participants ate bread and hearty vegetarian soup made at the Grange kitchen and with organic veggies donated by Local Roots. After the feast, youngsters and families walked through Duvall with the lanterns they made. A bon fire and hot chocolate wrapped up the Lantern Walk.

Organizer Betsy MacWhinney, who started the March of the Vegetables events in 2017, says the activities bring low-cost, fun ways for people to connect and meet each other during the season’s darkest time. She says the activities honor the valley and as people become more connected with each other and with the landscape, they will be more inclined to protect it.

March of the Vegetables will be held on March 23, 3 pm in Duvall. For more information go to www.marchofthevegetables.org

Russell Hendricks with Paula Strobel’s lantern (photo by Robin Marie Photography).