Spelling Bee
-
- Written by Valley View Staff
Amid all of the chaos of February's Snowmageddon and unrelenting inclement weather conditions, Cherry Valley Elementary held a school-wide spelling bee on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, to qualify one student to advance and compete at the Regional Spelling Bee of King and Snohomish County on March 1 and 2 at Meydenbauer Convention Center in Bellevue, Washington.
Arham Usman (L, pictured above), a third grade student from Mrs. Stupfel's class, won the Cherry Valley Spelling Bee and went on to represent Cherry Valley and the Riverview School District in the regional event.
Last year's winner, Ava Hobbs, finished second this year, and is pictured with Arham above.