Amid all of the chaos of February's Snowmageddon and unrelenting inclement weather conditions, Cherry Valley Elementary held a school-wide spelling bee on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, to qualify one student to advance and compete at the Regional Spelling Bee of King and Snohomish County on March 1 and 2 at Meydenbauer Convention Center in Bellevue, Washington.



Arham Usman (L, pictured above), a third grade student from Mrs. Stupfel's class, won the Cherry Valley Spelling Bee and went on to represent Cherry Valley and the Riverview School District in the regional event.

