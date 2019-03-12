The new building will include a flexible performance and event space on the top floor which will have high open ceilings. There will be an art gallery and informal gathering space on the second floor and the daylight basement floor will support the upstairs and outdoor activities. Balconies will provide opportunities for looking out over the valley and the grounds will be connected to the Snoqualmie Valley Trail.

Recently, internationally known local valley artist Don Fels has been selected by DFA the Duvall Cultural Commission and he has joined the project team. Don Fels’ work will focus on how to best use the old Thayer Barn parts within the new Cultural Center.



DFA has received approximately $430,000 of funding from 4Culutre and King County for the project, $11,925 from Rotary Club of Duvall and has separately raised over the years about $100,000 from the community. That brings the total funding for the project to over $540,000 not counting the value of the donated parcel, the value of the previous donated designs, donated professional expertise, labor, and other in-kind donations.

