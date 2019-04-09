Cedarcrest STEM Fair
-
- Written by Valley View Staff
Cedarcrest High School STEM fair drew 160 student participants from the Honors Physical Science and the Honors Biology classes, but it was open to all students from all schools in Riverview School District.
In a departure from the traditional science fair format, the students assumed a role in society that had a problem to address or solve, and tried to solve it using the tools of science, technology, engineering, and math. They had to present a "product", such as a design or model or mock-up of their solution, and be able to explain how they arrived at their solution.
Co-chairs of STEM Fair were Cesar Sanchez and Davin Henrikson
The Fair will be held in late February in coming years, but it was postponed this year due to school closures.
With more than 160 students participating, the Cedarcrest High School STEM fair was different in several ways from the previous such events.
Previous science fairs required students adhere to formal scientific method and use board displays rather than generate products, or solutions to problems. This year’s fair did not focus on competition and awards, but rather on problem solving and sharing with the community.
The Fair will be held in late February in coming years, but it was postponed this year due to school closures.