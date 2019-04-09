With more than 160 students participating, the Cedarcrest High School STEM fair was different in several ways from the previous such events.



Previous science fairs required students adhere to formal scientific method and use board displays rather than generate products, or solutions to problems. This year’s fair did not focus on competition and awards, but rather on problem solving and sharing with the community.



The Fair will be held in late February in coming years, but it was postponed this year due to school closures.

