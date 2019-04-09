Bands included Stillwater Hill Bluegrass Band, Devils of Duvall, Duvall Singers and Music Matters. A beer garden serving beer and wine raised $900 for the Lee Grumman Arts Foundation.



The event was started to support the local community, farmers and artists, and celebrate the time of year.



“We all get together to drop all the barriers of uniforms and words and symbols and remember we need one another,” according to organizer Betsy MacWhinney. “It seemed like everyone had a great time and left happier than when they arrived.”

The parade of vegetables marches through Duvall to celebrate community (photo by Carol Ladwig).

Lucy and Ryan Prepelica of Carnation wanted to be a part of the parade because it was “wonderful and weird” (photo by Heather Stark).

Artist Dan Cautrell got a grant to create two fertilizing bees structures to march in the parade (photo by Thomas Clarke).