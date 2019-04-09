Vegetable March through Duvall
- Written by Heather Stark
It was a march to remember as nearly 500 costumed celebrants joined the March of the Vegetables, ushering in the plants and the growing season.
Starting at the Houston Barclay parking lot, Duvall and Carnation participants gathered wagons and floats with everything from children dressed as flowers or veggies, to one brave potato riding a skateboard. Adults carried banners and dressed as vegetation, bees, flowers, or even rain drops. Floats and costumes for the parade are thanks to local artists, art teachers, businesses, and neighborhood groups who provide materials on their own and through parade-sponsored art classes.
A police escort led the group through downtown streets ending in Depot Park for music, a bon fire and kids’ activities, including the carrot race. Other booths and activities from the Northwest Arts Center, Oxbow Farms, and Carnation farms, included a honey tasting with the Snoqualmie Valley Bee Keepers, and a chance to create a pocket garden.
Bands included Stillwater Hill Bluegrass Band, Devils of Duvall, Duvall Singers and Music Matters. A beer garden serving beer and wine raised $900 for the Lee Grumman Arts Foundation.
The event was started to support the local community, farmers and artists, and celebrate the time of year.
“We all get together to drop all the barriers of uniforms and words and symbols and remember we need one another,” according to organizer Betsy MacWhinney. “It seemed like everyone had a great time and left happier than when they arrived.”