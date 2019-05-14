Duvall’s Alex Nurse earns CCWHA All-Conference recognition 14 May 2019 07:56

Written by Valley View Staff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Duvall native Alex Nurse, a member of the women’s hockey team at Robert Morris University in Chicago, has been named to the Central Collegiate Women’s Hockey Association (CCWHA) 2018-19 All-Conference Second Team, the league recently announced.



During the recently-concluded season, Nurse led all RMU defenseman with six goals among her ten points, a total that ranked 12th nationally, as well as third among CCWHA players, at the position.

Duvall's Alex Nurse plays hockey for Robert Morris University in Chicago (photo by Andy Visockis).

She recorded her first career multi-goal game against Concordia Ann Arbor on November 17th, and had key tide-turning scores down the stretch in wins against Wisconsin (January 27th) and Aquinas (February 1st).



“It’s an honor to add another Eagle to the all-conference lists,” Nurse said of the award, which is decided by a vote the league’s coaches. “We work hard, and sometimes that’s overlooked with our game scores, so it’s nice to get some recognition for the team.”



Nurse has earned her undergraduate degree in business administration with a management concentration, but will continue in graduate school so has one more season of eligibility for the hockey team.



Beyond the specifics of her offensive production, Nurse was a truly essential anchor of the roster, playing top-pair minutes in all situations as the Eagles only iced five defensemen for the bulk of the campaign. Just as her heavy shot and underrated hands make her an offensive zone threat, Nurse’s positioning, instincts, and tenacity mean that she also excels in the less-heralded tasks on the opposite end of the rink.



Prior to enrolling at RMU in 2015, Nurse played for the Seattle-based Western Washington Female Hockey Association for five seasons, where her father Colin has served as a board member.



The honor continues a strong RMU tradition of conference recognition. Within the last six years, Eagles have been selected to the All-CCWHA teams five other times, including Makaila Anderson in 2014-15 and 2015-16, Allyson Zachwieja in 2016-17, as well as both Ramey Weaver and Hayley Williams in 2013-14. The team has also collected six CCWHA All-Tournament selections in that time frame, while junior Emily Urban and freshman Morgan Donchez received CCWHA star of the month recognition during the 2018-19 campaign.



Robert Morris joined the CCWHA for the 2010-11 season after playing as an independent for its first seven years. The Eagles won the league’s regular season and playoff titles in 2011-12, as well as its regular season championship in 2012-13.