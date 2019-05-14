Local Artist debuting new album 14 May 2019 07:58

Written by Valley View Staff

Friday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. | Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie, WA.



Introspective country-singer songwriter Austin Jenckes is getting ready to release his debut album If You Grew Up Like I Did May 31 via red dot. The album release show will be Friday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. at the Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie, WA. The Nashville-based, Seattle area native has revealed three songs from the anticipated effort, including the lead track “Fat Kid” featuring Lori McKenna, the previously released “Ride Away,” and his latest song, “Never Left Memphis.”



Duvall native Austin Jenckes releases his debut album. (Courtesy photo)

Known for his signature vocals, “Never Left Memphis” is a loud, thumping track that combines rock, blues and classic Southern soul. It’s currently featured on Apple Music’s Best of the Week, Country Roads and Hot Tracks playlists. The nostalgic single “Fat Kid” recently debuted its official video on Billboard.com and CMT, while being named a “Song You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone.



Growing up in Duvall, Jenckes moved to Nashville six years ago to focus on being an artist and his songwriting. Since moving, he started a family with his new wife.



Racking up over 1O million streams across all platforms, he’s been named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “Artist You Need To Know” and has performed alongside the likes of Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, The Cadillac Three and Ashley McBryde.



Getting ready to make his Opry debut this June, Jenckes recently performed the National Anthem at his hometown Seattle Seahawks Stadium in front of 65,000 people. He was also awarded with The ASCAP Foundation’s Harold Adamson Lyric Award in Country, in honor of his songwriting, at the end of last year.



When asked why he decided to have his album release show in the Snoqualmie Valley, Jenckes said “All the memories I have of growing up are rooted in the Snoqualmie Valley. This album is full of stories and imagery that I relate to personally and I can’t think of a better place to play it live for the first time.” Each ticket will come with one CD of the album. Austin’s hometown fans will want to get their tickets soon!