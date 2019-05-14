The CHS Stealth Robotics Team went to Worlds in Houston, TX April 17-21st 14 May 2019 08:02

Written by Valley View Staff

The Cedarcrest High School Stealth Robotics Team placed in the top 25% of contestants in the Worlds competition. The competition was held in two locations over a two week period in April in Detroit and Houston.



Pictured L to R - 1st Row: Chris Lasserre, Samarth Rao, Alex Yim, Alanna McCracken, Swara Savagaonkar, Paige Carter, Ashlyn Welch, Jacob Holyfield, Monte Holyfield, Eric Nesbitt, Bryan WelchL to R - 2nd Row: Ben Yim , Casey Yim, Siddharth Rao, Emily McCracken, Aidan Wilson, Andrey Rishukin, Conner Johnston, AJ Loftus, Ethan Duer, Cedric Nagata, Aaron Demare, Jim Wright, Amy Holyfield

Hundreds of teams traveled from nearly every country in the world. Qualifying for this competition was incredibly hard. The 16 CHS students who went to Houston to compete with their custom designed and engineered robot are: Seniors: Jacob Holyfield, Andrey Risukhin, Aidan Wilson Juniors: Ashlyn Welch, Emily McCracken, Paige Carter, Connor Johnston, Ethan Duer, Cedric Nagata, Sophomores: Chris Lasserre, Sidd Rao, Freshman: Swara Savagaonkar, Aaron DeMare, Alex Yim, and Tolt Middle School Students: Alanna McCracken and Samarth Rao. The students were accompanied by seven mentors from Boeing and Microsoft.



This year, Stealth built their robot to compete in Deep Space and named it “Monte”. The Deep Space competition at Auburn High School on March 31, 2019 is available on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBbAcJG52KaJORZOMfjmO_HQPYdWTKCci In order to qualify for the Houston competition, the Stealth #4089 FIRST Robotics Team (FRC) competed at three Washington FIRST Inspires Robotics weekend events in March. The team placed 2nd place in finals at Auburn High School and won the “Engineering Excellence” award for the design of their robot.