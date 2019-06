"Pooch Party" 11 Jun 2019 06:12

Written by Valley View Staff

Scouts Ikaika Ward, Ethan Grant and Nolan Jacob, with Ikaika’s dog Hoku’ele, celebrate the opening of the Duvall Dog Park. (Photo by Lisa Allen).

A "Pooch Party" on Friday, May 31, 4 p.m., honored Eagle Scout Ikaika Ward and his friends from Scout Troop 745 who spent 600 hours creating an off-leash dog park at the Dougherty Farmstead, located on Cherry Valley Road across from the elementary school.