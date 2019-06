Duvall Police Anniversary 11 Jun 2019 06:13

Written by Valley View Staff

This year marks the 35th anniversary for the Duvall Police Department, and they created a special commemorative badge to mark the event. There are also plans for a community wide event in mid-August that will feature live music and a corn hole competition. Details will be released later. The special badge was designed by Chief Hert, and will only be worn by officers for this year.