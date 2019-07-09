Carnation Mayor for the Day 09 Jul 2019 07:02

Written by Valley View Staff

Carnation's Mayor for the Day, Jessica Gailey, participates in the Carnation 4th of July Parade with official Mayor, Kim Lisk. Gailey, a 6th grader at Tolt Middle School, won the honorary position in the Riverview Education Foundation auction earlier this year. As part of her duties for the day, she rode in the parade with the city council, stood by the mayor during the welcome address to the city, and got to tour the fireworks display and set up. (Photo courtesy of Photography Enthusiasts of Duvall)