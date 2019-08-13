Duvall community enjoys 25th year of a blast on the beach 13 Aug 2019 06:52

Written by Lisa Allen

SandBlast celebrated its 25th year of Snoqualmie River beach fun on the weekend of July 20 and 21 with world-renowned sand sculpture artist Kali Bradford once again transforming a pile of sand into a work of art. With Kali and her numerous helpers carving this year’s sculpture using a “From the River” theme, beavers, turtles, fish and flowers emerged from the sand. The finished sculpture sported a nesting bald eagle on top. (Not actually going with the theme, somehow a hot-air balloon got included.)



Duvall native Jenn Dazey, who hasn’t missed a SandBlast event in 25 years, finishes up the “From the River” sand art sign. (Photo by Lisa Allen)

Kali has been the featured SandBlast artist every year since it began. The master sand sculptor and teacher who calls Sequim home has been creating sand art for over 30 years. “I have been all over the world doing this,” she said while overseeing the progress of the sculpture. “It has been wonderful.”



The annual event also includes music, art booths, food trucks and children’s activities.

Master sand artist Kali Bradford discusses the project with a helper while Barry Swires, a multi-media and sand sculpture artist, works in the background. (Photo by Lisa Allen)